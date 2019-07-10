More iPads appear to be on the way. Apple registered five new iPad models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database with the numbers A2068, A2197, A2198, A2228 and A2230. First reported by MySmartPrice , this sets the stage for new iPads either later this summer or in the fall.

Two newly discovered document filings with the agency mention model numbers A2068, A2198, A2230, A2197, and A2228. Apart from model numbers, the documents also mention that all these iPads will ship with iPadOS 13, which was showcased at WWDC 2019. These new iPads might possibly be a follow up to this year's models, which we had first spotted at EEC back in January 2019 ahead of the official summer launch event where the company launched the iPad Air (2019) and the iPad mini (2019).

This is playing out much like the MacBooks Apple announced just yesterday. The new computers were registered in the EEC months ago before they were unveiled this summer. We could see a similar scenario with the iPads, which Apple could announce during its September event.

The new iPads will be running iPadOS 13 and could include a number of updated iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini specs.

It's unclear what will be new with the iPads this year aside from a spec upgrade. Rumors have suggested possible 5G connectivity. Another rumor suggests a new 10.2-inch iPad dubbed the "iPad 7" could also be announced as a successor to the regular 9.7-inch iPad with slimmer bezels. Niether of the two rumors have been confirmed.

It'll be interesting to see which iPads Apple ends up announcing later this year.

