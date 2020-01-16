What you need to know
- Apple has released a new featurette for its Apple TV+ series Truth be Told.
- "Stuck in a Cave" features interviews with Aaron Paul and Lauren Neustadter, executive producer.
- It takes a brief look into the character development of Warren Cave as he grows up in prison.
Apple has released a new featurette for Apple TV+ show Truth be Told starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.
The short video titled "Stuck in a Cave" takes a look at the character development of Warren Cave, played by Paul. The video description states:
Cast and crew of Truth Be Told discuss Warren's character development as someone who grew up in prison.
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.
The show's description on the Apple TV+ website further states:
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, "Truth Be Told" provides a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.
Truth be Told is available in full on Apple TV+ now, and you can check out the "Stuck in a Cave" video below.
