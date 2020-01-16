The short video titled "Stuck in a Cave" takes a look at the character development of Warren Cave, played by Paul. The video description states:

Cast and crew of Truth Be Told discuss Warren's character development as someone who grew up in prison.

When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.