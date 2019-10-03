What you need to know
- Apple has released a new teaser for its original series Servant
- The Apple Original is produced by M. Night Shyamalan
- It is set to debut on Apple TV+ on November 28th, 2019
Apple has released a new teaser trailer for its original series Servant, a thriller that is produced by M. Night Shyamalan and set to debut a few weeks after Apple TV+ launches on November 1st.
The trailer shows the hands of someone taking care of an incredibly realistic looking baby doll. It shows them putting on a diaper and fixing the doll's hair as if it was a real child. The trailer ends with the question, "What do you believe?".
This is the third teaser trailer for Servant, which has remained mysterious as far as divulging what this show is really about, but that is not surprising given that M. Night Shyamalan is involved. The only thing that we know for sure is the short description that Apple has given us:
"From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home."
The other two trailers have given us another look at the fake child and at one of the adult characters who we can guess is the babysitter or nanny who has been hired to care for the doll.
Servant is set to debut on Apple TV+ on November 28th, four weeks after the service launches. Apple did say that they would be rolling out new shows and movies on a monthly basis after the launch of Apple TV+ and this is an indicator that they are sticking to that release schedule. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st for $4.99 per month.