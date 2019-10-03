Apple has released a new teaser trailer for its original series Servant, a thriller that is produced by M. Night Shyamalan and set to debut a few weeks after Apple TV+ launches on November 1st.

The trailer shows the hands of someone taking care of an incredibly realistic looking baby doll. It shows them putting on a diaper and fixing the doll's hair as if it was a real child. The trailer ends with the question, "What do you believe?".

This is the third teaser trailer for Servant, which has remained mysterious as far as divulging what this show is really about, but that is not surprising given that M. Night Shyamalan is involved. The only thing that we know for sure is the short description that Apple has given us: