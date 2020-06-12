Apple TV+ is keeping to its original promise of releasing new content every month. It continues to roll out original series after original series on the platform. One of its upcoming series just got a new trailer.

A new first look at "Little Voice", a series by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson has dropped on the Apple TV+ YouTube channel. The trailer showcases one of the songs from the series, which was written by Bareilles.

"From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles."

"Little Voice", as explained in the show's synopsis, was created as "a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York."

"A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O'Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, "Little Voice" follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it. Little Voice premieres July 10 on the Apple TV app."

The series is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 10th. You can watch the new trailer for "Little Voice" below: