What you need to know
- Apple has released the Apple Partner Media Review app for Apple TV.
- The app allows studios to test content on the Apple TV before it is released.
- The Apple Partner Media Review app is available now on the Apple TV App Store.
Apple is making it easier for studios to test out their content on the Apple TV.
The company has released the Apple Partner Media Review app, a new app that is exclusive to the Apple TV. The app allows studios who want to preview their content on the Apple TV run it on the device before actually releasing the content on the platform.
According to the description of the app on the Apple TV App Store, users can customize their content with options to "approve or reject HDR and iTunes Extras content in the app."
Apple Partner Media Review allows studios and encoding houses to review their video content on an Apple TV prior to publication. A provider can easily browse through their media library and play the content directly in the app. The provider can either approve or reject HDR and iTunes Extras content in the app. Use of app requires an iTunes Connect ID with appropriate role access.
The Apple Partner Media Review can be downloaded for free now from the Apple TV App Store. According to Apple, the app requires an Apple TV that is running tvOS 12.3 or higher.
The best way to experience content on Apple TV, of course, is with the Apple TV 4K. The latest Apple TV 4K features the new Siri remote and support for 4K at 60Hz with HDR.
