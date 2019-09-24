Today, Apple released iPadOS, its love letter to iPad that brings a ton of new and exclusive capabilities to the tablet. Some of the new functionality includes pinning widgets to the home screen, support for keyboard shortcuts, and Apple Arcade, As part of today's roll out, the Apple Support YouTube page has released a series of four videos focused on helping everyone learn some of the software's best new features.

The first video shows off Slide Over which allows you to access additional apps without having to leave the one you are currently in. They show you how to add apps to Slide Over, how to view them while in an app, and how to bring an app out of Slide Over and make it fullscreen.