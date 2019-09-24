What you need to know
- iPadOS released to the public on September 24th
- The new OS brings expanded functionality exclusive to the iPad
- Apple's Apple Support YouTube page has released four videos on how to use its features
Today, Apple released iPadOS, its love letter to iPad that brings a ton of new and exclusive capabilities to the tablet. Some of the new functionality includes pinning widgets to the home screen, support for keyboard shortcuts, and Apple Arcade, As part of today's roll out, the Apple Support YouTube page has released a series of four videos focused on helping everyone learn some of the software's best new features.
The first video shows off Slide Over which allows you to access additional apps without having to leave the one you are currently in. They show you how to add apps to Slide Over, how to view them while in an app, and how to bring an app out of Slide Over and make it fullscreen.
The second video shows users how to use iPadOS's multitasking features with Split View. It shows you how you can now use Split View with a single app, how to use Split View with multiple apps, and how to exit the view.
The third video focuses on the new text editing capabilities of iPadOS. Apple has redesigned how you interact with text on iPad, so this video will show you how to select text, how to cut, copy, and paste, as well as how to undo and redo.
The last video showcases a feature that, while also on iPhone, is implemented in a special way on iPad. The video shows you how to type faster on iPad using QuickPath, Apple's swiping keyboard function, and its floating keyboard, which allows you to bring the keyboard over to one side of the iPad to type with one hand.
All four of these features are great new additions to the iPad and help everyone be a little more productive when using the tablet for work or for play. You can download iPadOS and start using these features today.