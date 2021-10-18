What you need to know
- Apple has released its own polishing cloth.
- It is made to clean any Apple display "safely and effectively."
- This includes displays like the company's nano-texture glass on the Pro Display XDR.
At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new notebook features the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and much more.
In case you were wondering how to clean that beautiful new display, Apple seems to have thought of that too. The company has, on the same day of announcing its new products, released its own polishing cloth that is available to purchase now on the Apple Store website.
Apple says that the polishing cloth is made out of a "nonabrasive" material that is made to clean any Apple display, including nan-texture glass, a nod to one of the materials available for its Pro Display XDR.
Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.
You can order the new polishing cloth on the Apple Store website now, but be prepared to wait. Delivery times for the new polishing cloth are already slipping into the second week of November.
In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro (and the polishing cloth), Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.
