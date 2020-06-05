What you need to know
- Dear... is the latest show on Apple TV+.
- It's an inventive new biographical documentary series.
- It features figures including Oprah, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, and of course, Big Bird.
Apple TV+ today releases its latest show, a brand new documentary series titled Dear...
The new documentary series is "an inventive and cinematic approach" to biography, in which iconic figures read letters written to them by people whose lives have been impacted and changed through their work.
Apple announced the new series back in January stating:
"Dear…", a new 10-episode documentary series executive produced by Emmy Award and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on June 5. The news that the series will premiere in the Apple TV+ spring slate was announced today at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.
Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.
The series will profile internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.
All 10 episodes of the series are now available on Apple TV, the full list of featured figures is:
- Spike Lee
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Stevie Wonder
- Oprah Winfrey
- Gloria Steinem
- Big Bird
- Jane Goodall
- Aly Raisman
- Yara Shahidi
- Misty Copeland
Apple has announced some more new shows for its streaming platform, still very much in its infancy. Notably, it has signed a deal for a new Martin Scorsese film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Apple is also reportedly investing in older content to expand its catalog.
