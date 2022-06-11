What you need to know
- Apple hosted the fifth and last day of WWDC 2022 yesterday.
- Day five included sessions like improving battery consumption, making a Swift server app, and more.
- WWDC 2022 is now officially over.
The last recap video of WWDC 2022 is here.
Today, Apple hosted the fifth and last day of WWDC 2022. The fifth day of the annual developer conference included sessions like improving battery consumption, making a Swift server app, and working with ShazamKit.
To help us learn about it all, Apple has released one more recap video. Hosted by Serenity Caldwell, the video also closes out the conference with a self-destructing message (just kidding). You can check it out below:
It's time for our final report. Check in with Serenity Caldwell for a recap of the last day of Apple's WWDC22. Catch you next year, developers.
WWDC 2022 included a ton of major announcements including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The company also revealed the new MacBook Air. iMore's Gerald Lynch was at the main event and went hands-on with the new MacBook Air. You can learn more about his initial impressions in his hands-on review.
Just because WWDC 2022 is over doesn't mean you can't still enjoy it. If you want to tune in to everything that the conference had to offer, you can do so by downloading the Apple Developer app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. All of the sessions, the keynote, and the Platforms State of the Union are all free to watch for anyone, even those of us who aren't a developer or are part of the Apple Developer Program.
So enjoy one last recap and then feel free to go through it all...all over again!
Read the Apple TV+ script for the episode of Pachinko that started it all
Pachinko has become a firm favorite among Apple TV+ subscribers and now you can read the script for the very first episode of the show, providing new insight into what would become such a popular addition to Apple's streaming service.
15 minutes is too long of a window to edit or unsend a message in iOS 16
Some major new features are coming to the Messages app in iOS 16, including the ability to edit and unsend messages. However, the time window to do so should be reconsidered.
This iOS 16 vs iOS 2 icon comparison video is the nostalgia trip you need
Apple announced iOS 16 during its WWDC22 opening keynote earlier this week and it is the most modern-looking operating system it has ever shipped. But how does it stack up to one of the oldest iOS releases?
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here are the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.