Apple has today released Safari Technology Preview 140 for download and while the update is designed to give web developers a chance to test out changes to the browser, no developer account is needed.

Available for downloads for both macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur, the new Safari Technology Preview 140 brings with it a number of improvements that can be read over on the Safari website via the release notes. Improvements include those to Web Inspector, CSS, Web API, Web Animations, JavaScript, WebAssembly, Accessibility, and more.

Get a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS with Safari Technology Preview and experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.

While most people have little reason to install a Safari Technology Preview the updates are available to all and can be downloaded freely. I'd suggest staying clear unless you have a specific reason to test these releases out, however. It's possible that some websites and web services won't behave as expected when accessed via these builds of Safari.

While Safari is considered by many to be the best Mac web browser around, users of Google Chrome and similar browsers will no doubt disagree. As with all things however, competition in the browser space is a good thing for everyone and long may it continue.

Anyone keen to download the new Safari Technology Preview can do so from Apple's website now.