Apple has released an updated version of its Safari Technology Preview software. The update brings the version number to 142 and includes a ton of changes and fixed across a variety of aspects of the app.

Apple uses its Safari Technology Preview releases as a way to give web and extension developers a way to test their wares against a future version of the software. This latest Technology Preview is based on the version of Safari that currently ships as part of macOS Monterey — Safari 15.4.