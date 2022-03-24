What you need to know
- Apple has released a new version of its Safari Technology Preview software.
- Safari Technology Preview 142 is now available for download from Apple's developer website.
- Technology Preview 142 includes a ton of fixes and improvements across the board.
Apple has released an updated version of its Safari Technology Preview software. The update brings the version number to 142 and includes a ton of changes and fixed across a variety of aspects of the app.
Apple uses its Safari Technology Preview releases as a way to give web and extension developers a way to test their wares against a future version of the software. This latest Technology Preview is based on the version of Safari that currently ships as part of macOS Monterey — Safari 15.4.
Get a sneak peek at upcoming web technologies in macOS and iOS with Safari Technology Preview and experiment with these technologies in your websites and extensions.
Apple's Safari Technology Preview release notes outline a litany of improvements across Web Inspector, CSS Subgrid, CSS Container Queries, CSS itself, Web Animations, Rendering, Forms, JavaScript, Shared Workers, Workers, Dialog Element, Web API, Experimental Model Element, and Web Extensions.
Those who would like to download and try the Safari Technology Preview can download it from Apple's developer website right now.
Safari has long been the best Mac web browser and using the Safari Technology Preview builds can often give you a glimpse of updates that are coming down the road.
