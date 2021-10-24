Another week has come and gone, and boy, what a week it has been! On Monday, we had Apple's "Unleashed" event, which was all about music and MacBook Pros. I actually already had plans that day for the third wedding anniversary with my husband, so I wasn't working it — and honestly, it was nice to just be able to watch an Apple event later without stressing out. But my colleagues here at iMore did a fantastic job covering the event for all of you amazing readers! So let's get right down to it. The first things that Apple announced involved music and audio. We now have an Apple Music Voice Plan that starts at $5 a month, which I think is an interesting new addition to its services lineup. Essentially, this is a very basic Apple Music plan that requires you to use Apple Music with Siri only for browsing and playing music, including playback controls. It's perfect for HomePod mini users but can also be used on all other Apple devices, such as your best iPhone and iPad. To make this even more of an enticing service, Apple has added hundreds of new activity and mood-specific playlists to Apple Music, so there's a playlist for pretty much anything you'd need one for. And don't forget the bright and colorful new options for HomePod mini. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While the Apple Music Voice Plan isn't quite my cup of tea (I just have Apple One Premium and prefer to listen to entire albums or specific songs), I think it's a great way to get people started with Apple Music as a whole. I also don't use Siri as often as I should, those who do may find this new Voice Plan a valuable addition. But keep in mind that you can only use Siri to control and access it, and there is no Dolby Atmos or Lossless audio format with the Voice Plan.

The big release with music, though, was AirPods 3. These new AirPods have an all-new design that is more reminiscent of the AirPods Pro, minus Active Noise Cancellation and silicone ear tips. You do get Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, Dolby Atmos, and a new MagSafe-compatible charging case. The charging case for AirPods 3 is also a bit wider than the AirPods 2 that are still on sale, but not quite as fat as the AirPods Pro case — it's an entirely new middle ground. Personally, as exciting as the new AirPods 3 are, I'm still holding out for the next iteration of AirPods Pro 2. I much prefer having the silicone ear tips, and honestly can't live without Active Noise Cancellation, so AirPods 3 just aren't for me. However, I am rather curious if they'll fit better in my ears, even without silicone tips, because of the new design. I had original AirPods that I didn't like to use much because they always felt like they would fall out of my ears.