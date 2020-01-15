What you need to know
- Apple has released two new videos showcasing the power of the iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil.
- The videos show how artists created the posters behind "For All Mankind" and "Dickinson".
- Apple is also hosting poster creation Today at Apple sessions in select stores.
Apple has released two new behind the scenes videos for "For All Mankind" and "Dickinson", but these videos don't focus on the show itself. Instead, both of them highlight the creative power of iPad Pro and how the artists behind the show used it to create the posters for each series.
The first video shows how poster artists Justin and Paige from Phantom City Creative created two of the posters for "For All Mankind", Apple's original series about the space race.
"The designer and illustrator duo Justin and Paige detail the creation of their two new posters for the Apple TV+ original, For All Mankind. Learn the creative process of two poster art professionals, and how they took an entire show and put it into a single image with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil."
The second video tells how illustrator and digital painter Janice Sung used natural forms and inspiration derived from the show's character to create one of the posters for Apple's original series "Dickinson".
"Illustrator and digital painter Janice Sung discusses the inspiration and creative process for her new poster for the Apple TV+ original, Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfield. Learn about her style, and how she utilized the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to bring her latest vision to life."
Both series' first seasons are available in their entirety now on Apple TV+. Apple has also announced a limited series of Today at Apple sessions where attendees can meet some of the artists behind the posters. "Art Lab: Explore Color and Composition Inspired by SEE" will take place on Tuesday, January 28th from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington D.C.
