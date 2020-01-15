Apple has released two new behind the scenes videos for "For All Mankind" and "Dickinson", but these videos don't focus on the show itself. Instead, both of them highlight the creative power of iPad Pro and how the artists behind the show used it to create the posters for each series.

The first video shows how poster artists Justin and Paige from Phantom City Creative created two of the posters for "For All Mankind", Apple's original series about the space race.