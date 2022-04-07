Apple has released updates to all of its iWork apps, bringing some notable updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and iCloud.

Pages

The latest version of Pages adds a number of notable features to the writing app:

Publish directly to Apple Books with larger file sizes up to 2 GB

Insert page numbers anywhere in your document

Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places

Quickly start writing a new document on iPhone — just touch and hold the Pages app icon on the Home Screen

Read comments and track changes using VoiceOver

Keynote

The latest version of Keynote brings a couple of new features to the presentation app:

Enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%

Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places

Numbers

Numbers has also added a few features to its spreadsheet application:

Copy a snapshot of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden values

Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places

Create formulas and quickly fill cells with autofill using VoiceOver

All of the latest versions of the apps are available now on the App Store. Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are all free to users on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users also have access to create and edit their documents on the iCloud website.

