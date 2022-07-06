As Apple continues to develop the Shortcuts app experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch, there are even more features and functionality that's possible on Apple's platforms, but only through the Shortcuts app. As features like custom speaker groups become possible to create and break apart with Shortcuts, iOS often lacks a built-in, Apple-like way to activate the same functionality without using Shortcuts. To put it another way, Apple is adding features to their OSes that otherwise don't fit into the platform itself, but they can get away with adding by putting it into Shortcuts. For example, there's no elegant way to make combinations of speaker groups besides tapping around in Control Center, so instead Apple can ship it in Shortcuts, the power users are happy, and…everyday folks just…don't get the feature? ShortcutsOS As the resident "Shortcuts guy" at iMore, I'm obviously all for Shortcuts getting advanced functionality; after all, Shortcuts is part of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Shortcuts is a system feature built in to the operating system — and not an app downloaded from the App Store like Keynote or Pages — and, as such, adding a feature to Shortcuts means Apple technically added it to the OS as well. In practice, however, using Shortcuts and accomplishing tasks via shortcuts is not a mainstream way that most people use their Apple devices (yet?), and there are a lot of everyday users who might want to use a feature like speaker groups but don't use Shortcuts. Enter App Shortcuts