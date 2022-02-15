What you need to know
- Apple has published a post to the developer website highlighting Family Sharing in subscriptions.
- Family Sharing allows up to six family members to use the same in-app subscriptions.
Apple has published a page on its developer website reminding everyone about Family Sharing and subscriptions while outlining how to enable the feature.
Allowing Family Sharing for App Store subscriptions allows up to six family members to share an app's in-app subscription among themselves and it's a great addition. Apple is now reminding developers of the ability to enable Family Sharing in a post on the developer website alongside instructions on what they need to do to get everything up and running.
Family Sharing helps people share access to eligible auto-renewable subscriptions with up to five iCloud family members across their Apple devices. You can enable Family Sharing for your subscriptions to grow your subscription business, encourage paid memberships, and improve subscriber retention. Learn how you can set up Family Sharing for your subscriptions and discover some of the benefits of opting into this feature.
The same post on Apple's website also goes into detail about how developers can highlight their Family Sharing-enabled subscriptions including how to promote the feature before a purchase is made.
When crafting a signup screen for your subscription, we recommend highlighting that Family Sharing is an included benefit. If you offer multiple subscription options including a higher-priced option that includes Family Sharing, consider noting this on your signup screen along with the incremental cost increase, so customers can distinguish their options.
Developers can read the whole post on Apple's website right now.
