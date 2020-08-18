Apple has today announced it is rebranding its Beats 1 radio station, and adding two new stations to Apple Music.

In a press release the company said:

Apple today announced two new live global radio offerings on Apple Music, now available to music fans in 165 countries. Beginning today, Beats 1, the flagship global radio station, will be renamed Apple Music 1, and two additional radio stations will launch: Apple Music Hits, celebrating everyone's favorite songs from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. Since Apple Music's launch in 2015, Beats 1 has grown into one of the most-listened-to radio stations in the world, consistently delivering the best in-depth artist interviews, more global exclusives and premieres than anywhere else, and unique programming that produces culture-moving, news-making moments year after year. Throughout its evolution, Beats 1 has established an inherent camaraderie with the artist community and championed human curation and discovery — an approach that will continue across the three stations.

Apple Music 1 is "the center for pop culture conversation and artist-led programming" and will continue to be led by presenters like Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and Brooke Reese. More excitingly, however, Apple is announcing two brand new stations:

Apple Music Hits offers a full catalog of the biggest songs fans know and love from the '80s, '90s, and 2000s. The station features remarkable new shows from notable artists and hosts, connecting listeners with the stories behind the most popular songs in the world.

Hosts include Jayde, Donovan, Estelle, Loweky, and more. There's also a new Apple Music Country radio station:

Radio is part of the fabric of country music culture, and Apple Music Country amplifies that experience for the modern fan. As country music evolves and expands around the world, Apple Music Country aims to be the definitive place for every lane of an increasingly diverse genre. The station offers a mix of the best music of today while introducing fans to the stars of tomorrow and reminding them of the legendary artists and tracks that have shaped and defined country music along the way.

