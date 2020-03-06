Apple has announced that its award-winning drama Truth be Told has been renewed for a second season.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today announced that the NAACP Image Award-winning drama series "Truth Be Told," starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, has been renewed for a second season. The series is created by acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman stated:

"Working with Octavia Spencer has been a dream come true for me. I am honored to continue to build the character of Poppy Parnell with her and my partners at Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment... Apple continues to show their tremendous support for us and the show. I am thrilled to dive back into exploring our national obsession with true crime and how it plays out with our rich canvas of compelling characters."

Apple has also confirmed that Octavia Spencer will reprise her role as prosecutor turned podcaster Poppy Parnell. In season one, she was compelled to reopen the murder case of Warren Cave (Aaron Paul) following the discovery of new evidence. Apple has confirmed the second season will cover a new case, making it likely that Aaron Paul will not return. Apple's head of development for worldwide video, Matt Cherniss said:

"Octavia's performance and Nichelle's story struck a chord with audiences... We are proud of this powerful show and the incredible team behind it, and look forward to a second season."

Given this has only just been announced, it will likely be several months before we see the second season of Truth be Told on Apple TV+. In the meantime, you can check out Apple's brand new show Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg, the first episode of which is now available on the service.