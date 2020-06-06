Apple has today announced that it will reopen its three stores in the United Arab Emirates from Monday, June 8.

In a statement to the Khaleej Times Apple said:

"We're excited to begin welcoming visitors back to some of our UAE stores this Monday. We've missed our customers and look forward to offering our support. With many working and learning from home we look forward to providing the service and support they need, whether that be picking up a new product or getting help with one they already own. Our newly-reopened stores will have significant safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy."

As noted, Apple has three stores in the UAE, Apple Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, Apple Dubai Mall, and Apple Mall of the Emirates, also in Dubai.

All three stores now show that they will reopen on June 8 at 11 am local time. As per other reopenings worldwide, the stores will operate limited, special stores hours and extra measures including:

Limiting store occupancy

Face coverings (provided)

Contactless temperature checks

Social distancing

Continuous deep cleaning

Apple has reopened nearly 100 stores worldwide following periods of extended closures across the entire globe. Earlier this week Apple announced that it would reopen the last of its 17 Italian Apple stores, the first to close outside of China in one of the hardest hit regions in the world.