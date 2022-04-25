Apple is increasing the production of its high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices by as many as 10 million units, according to a new report.

Supply chain watchers DigiTimes report that Apple is expanding production of its two highest-end iPhone 13 models.

DigiTimes, via machine translation:

Apple is rumored to expand its iPhone 13 production plan in the second quarter of 2022. Among them, the production of high-end models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is planned to increase by about 10 million units, and relevant Apple supply chain operators are expected to benefit.

Supply chain issues have impacted much of Apple's lineup ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began and recent lockdowns in China are not helping.

Apple's current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the best iPhones you can buy today, but that'll all change when the iPhone 14 lineup arrives later this year. The new iPhone 14 Pro models are thought to be in line for a new 48-megapixel camera as well as the removal of the notch. Apple is expected to replace that with a new hole-punch + pill design, while the two high-end models are expected to be the only ones to benefit from a jump to new silicon in the form of an A16 chip.