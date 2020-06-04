Apple has reportedly hired James DeLorenzo to head up an Apple TV sports unit. DeLorenzo previously led sports at Amazon Prime Video, according to Recode Media's Peter Kafka.

In a tweet overnight, Kafka said that Apple hired DeLorenzo to head an Apple TV unit. Kafka didn't say Apple TV+, suggesting that this isn't part of a play to bring sports content to the streaming service. Instead, it seems more likely that this is part of a move to add more sports content to the Apple TV app. Sport is already available via Apple TV Channels, for example.

Tweetscoop: Apple has hired Amazon exec Jim DeLorenzo to head up sports for its Apple TV unit. DeLorenzo went to Amazon in 2016 to run sports there, tho his current LinkedIn says he’s svp at Amazon’s Audible. — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) June 4, 2020

We shouldn't expect DeLorenzo to make an immediate impact in terms of new content appearing on our TV screens, but Apple's focus on sport is an interesting move whether it's for Apple TV+ or Apple TV the app. And if nothing else, this whole hire and the uncertainty over DeLorenzo's role just further shows how ridiculous it is that Apple, Apple TV+, Apple TV the app, and Apple TV the streaming box are all different things.

Maybe Apple should hire someone to be in charge of branding next.

Apple hasn't yet commented on the new hire. If it does, maybe we can expect to learn exactly what they'll be doing at Apple. I mean Apple TV+. Or Apple TV. Whatever.