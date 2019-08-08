So far, Apple has focused on offering single wireless chargers companies like Mophie, Native Union and Belkin . But according to Gurman, Apple will begin selling the Mophie Dual Charging Base in Apple stores beginning next week, marking the first time Apple sells a wireless charger that can charge multiple devices at a time.

Back in March, Apple unceremoniously cancelled the hotly anticipated AirPower wireless charger . Up until now, that was the last we heard of any multi-device wireless charger associated with the Cupertino company, though that has recently changed. Apple will soon offer a multi-device wireless charger from Mophie in Apple stores according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

For wireless charging fans: Mophie is launching an AirPower clone next week at Apple stores, am told. Looks like a thicker AirPower in black, but only two side-by-side devices. 7.5 watts, also has a normal USB-A port. (Apple’s was cancelled in March https://t.co/sKgjos7M1J )

The Mophie Dual Charging Base's pre-order page is available on Apple's Latin American online store right now. If you are interested in the new Mophie charger, it will reportedly cost $99 and wireless charge two devices at a time through 7.5W.

These types chargers are not new, they have existed for a while. But Apple was likely holding that place in its stores for AirPower which people would have naturally opted for since it would have been Apple's own wireless charger. Seeing as this has changed, Apple has begun its post-AirPower life and that will include Mophie's new wireless charger.

9to5Mac reports that a second wireless charger will also arrive at Apple stores at a later time. The 3-in-1 Charging Base that can wireless charge two device and has a stand to charge the Apple Watch as well. It will accomplish the dream of charging the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once that AirPower put in our heads, though a little less magical.

Those who were earnestly waiting for AirPower and haven't picked up one of the available options will have to settle for these chargers that Apple will now sell at its stores.

