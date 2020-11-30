Reported by 9to5Mac, an Apple reseller in Switzerland may have accidentally leaked the release date of the upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger. According to the reseller's website, the new charger for the iPhone 12 lineup may launch on December 21.

Apple has listed the MagSafe Duo Charger on its website for a while now but has not yet announced when it will be available to order. While Digitec Galaxus's website could be our first hint as to when we might be able to get our hands on the new device, it could have been listed in error so we'll have to wait and see if this pans out.