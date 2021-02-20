Apple has confirmed that Mythic Quest will return for season 2 on May 7, with plenty more shows coming later this year.

As reported by 9to5Mac:

As part of its Television Critics Association presentation today, Apple announced that one of its popular comedy series Mythic Quest will return for a second season. The new instalment of Mythic Quest will premiere on May 7. The first season of Mythic Quest centered around a video game company developing a new expansion for their hit massively-multiplayer game. The show was well received by critics and viewers. The second season follows the team as they set to work on their next expansion.

Separately, 9to5 notes a now-deleted Twitter thread from Apple TV+ highlighting several other new shows coming back to the platform. That includes smash-hit comedy series Ted Lasso, which it says will debut in summer 2021. There's also a new dark comedy show called Physical on the way, from yesterday:

Apple TV+ today detailed the upcoming dark comedy show Physical, starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne. The show will include 10 episodes when it premieres globally this summer on Apple's streaming service.

Apple has also said that Foundation will debut in the fall, following a surprise announcement at last year's WWDC: