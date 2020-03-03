What you need to know
- Apple has just announced the winners of its Night Mode photo competition.
- They include shots from Spain, Russia, China, and India.
- The winners will be featured on apple.com and Apple's Instagram, as well as globally on billboards.
Apple has just announced the winners of its iPhone 11 Night mode photo competition.
A press release states:
iPhone photographers around the world answered the call to participate in the Night mode photo challenge, sharing their captivating Night mode images shot on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A curated panel of judges selected six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple) and will appear globally on billboards. The winning photographers represented countries from China, India, Russia and Spain, sharing their various perspectives of the beauty and colors of night in the cultures surrounding them. Our panel of judges included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis. Each shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack.
The winners were:
Konstantin Chalabov (Moscow, Russia), iPhone 11 Pro
Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia), iPhone 11 Pro Max
Mitsun Soni (Mumbai, Maharashtra, India), iPhone 11 Pro
Rubén P. Bescós (Pamplona, Navarra, Spain), iPhone 11 Pro Max
Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia), iPhone 11
Yu "Eric" Zhang (Beijing, China), iPhone 11 Pro Max
As we're sure you'll agree, all of these entries are absolutely stunning, and thoroughly deserving winners. You can read the press release in full, including comments on each individual photo here!
Want to get in on the fun?
Here's our guide to using Night mode on the iPhone 11!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag; it may inspire you to work out
Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag is just the right size for your gym essentials and fits inside most lockers. Plus, it looks so good, you might just be more excited than usual to get to the gym.
This HomePod automation will stop Siri from shouting at you
Ever had Siri shout at you when you really don't need it to? This automation will make Siri quieter in the evenings.
WSJ: Senior Apple managers dismissed concerns over China dependency
A Wall Street Journal report has revealed that Apple's operations team has long been concerned about the company's dependency on China.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.