iPhone photographers around the world answered the call to participate in the Night mode photo challenge, sharing their captivating Night mode images shot on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. A curated panel of judges selected six winning photos from thousands of submissions worldwide. The winning images will be featured in a gallery on apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple) and will appear globally on billboards. The winning photographers represented countries from China, India, Russia and Spain, sharing their various perspectives of the beauty and colors of night in the cultures surrounding them. Our panel of judges included Malin Fezehai (US), Tyler Mitchell (US), Sarah Lee (UK), Alexvi Li (China), Darren Soh (Singapore), Phil Schiller, Kaiann Drance, Brooks Kraft, Jon McCormack and Arem Duplessis. Each shared their thoughts on what made these photos stand out from the pack.

Apple has just announced the winners of its iPhone 11 Night mode photo competition.

Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia), iPhone 11 Pro Max

Mitsun Soni (Mumbai, Maharashtra, India), iPhone 11 Pro

Rubén P. Bescós (Pamplona, Navarra, Spain), iPhone 11 Pro Max

Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia), iPhone 11

Yu "Eric" Zhang (Beijing, China), iPhone 11 Pro Max

As we're sure you'll agree, all of these entries are absolutely stunning, and thoroughly deserving winners. You can read the press release in full, including comments on each individual photo here!

