Apple has today rolled out a huge Apple Maps upgrade in Italy, Andorra, San Marino, and Vatican City.

As reported by MacStories:

Earlier this summer Apple began testing the expansion of its updated Maps data in Italy, a rollout that started with North America before continuing in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal. Today, the company officially launched its new Maps data in Italy, San Marino, Vatican City, and Andorra, along with a host of related features.

As MS notes the entire region is getting two year's worth of features in one update, including Look Around, more detailed maps with roads, pedestrian data, and more, improved navigation, 3D buildings, Siri Natural Language Guidance, Speed Camera data, Lane Guidance, and more.

Apple's SVP of Service Eddy Cue said "We have rebuilt the map from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, including Look Around, Siri Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users in Italy to find the places they love and get to where they're going even faster and easier."

Of course, more upgrades are also on the way to maps in iOS 15, which will bring even more detail in cities, new road colors, custom-designed landmarks, and a new night-time mode. There are also upgrades for navigation for transit riders and even AR walking directions on the way.

The huge new Maps update is available in Italy, Andorra, San Marino, Vatican City.