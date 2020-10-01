In a post on the Apple Newsroom website, Apple has announced that it is rolling out its new map to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

As part of the rollout, users will now be able to experience the new features that rolled out to the Apple Maps app in the United States and more with the release of iOS 14, including Look Around, Guides, cycling directions, and more. Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, stressed that the new map will allow users to get where they are going faster (and greener) than ever before, all while maintaining their privacy.

"Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world — all while protecting your privacy — and we're excited to bring the new map to our users in the UK and Ireland ... We have rebuilt the map from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and incredible features like Look Around, cycling directions, and curated Guides from trusted resources. We've reimagined how Maps can help users find the places they love and get to where they're going even faster and easier."

Apple stresses that privacy is "central to the Maps experience" and is built into a lot of the apps and services people rely on every day, including Photos, Messages, Weather, Instagram, and Nike Run Club.

Maps helps hundreds of millions of people in over 200 countries and territories navigate and explore the world. Privacy is central to the Maps experience, offering personalised features created using on-device intelligence, and it's everywhere customers are: at home, in the office, on the go on users' iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, and in the car with CarPlay. Maps is deeply integrated into the most popular apps customers use every day, including Photos, Messages, Calendar, Weather, and more. With MapKit and MapKit JS, Maps is also the foundation for many popular third-party apps and services like Instagram, Bank of America, and Nike Run Club.

The new map, as well as all of its new features, is available to citizens of both the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in the Apple Maps app starting today. Before today's announcement, the company also rolled out 3D mapping to Amsterdam and transit directions in Lisbon.