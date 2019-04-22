The earth is fine. The earth is swell. If we humans aren't careful, it'll just start over with the bugs the way it did with mamals when things didn't work out soo well for the dinosaurs. The earth is old. Ancient. It cares nothing for tiny, brief things like us or our survival. All we have is each other.

So, in that spirit, Apple, Conservation International, and Colombian Communities are partnering to protect earth's carbon-trapping coastal mangroves.

From Newsroom: