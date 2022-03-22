Apple has confirmed that it will soon allow people to integrate Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager with Google Workspace identity services.

The move, which was announced as part of a wider education initiative, will allow Google Workspace administrators to enable integration with Apple's own device and account management systems. As a result, people will be able to sign into managed Apple ID accounts using their Google Workspace account, making everything easier for everyone.

Similar functionality is already available for businesses and schools that use Microsoft Azure Active Directory, but support for Google Workspace is now on the way, too.

Apple isn't saying exactly when administrators can expect the new Google Workspace integration to go live, but it did say that it will happen "this spring."