Apple sends out invitations to lucky developers for WWDC 22 special event

Apple has started sending out invitations to developers who have been selected to attend its special one-day event on June 6 to mark the start of WWDC 22.

Apple's annual developer conference will take place the week of June 6, and as always it will mark the start of the week with its customary keynote and State of the Union address. From Apple:

Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.

While WWDC 2022 is an all-online event, Apple is hosting a special one-day event for some developers and students who can watch the keynote at Apple Park. Overnight, Apple started alerting developers they had been selected:

The email reads:

We're thrilled to let you know that you're invited to kick off WWDC22 at Apple Park on June 6, 2022

To attend, developers must RSCP by 6 pm PT on May 18 so move fast. If you don't, your spot will be offered to another applicant.

NO FREAKING WAY???? I GOT INVITED TO APPLE PARK pic.twitter.com/fZYVjDvb4V — 🅳🆈🅻🅰🅽 (@DylanMcD8) May 13, 2022

Apple is also telling developers who haven't been successful, notifying them they weren't randomly selected, encouraging them to keep up with the events online, but also stating that more spaces could become available, as per the acceptance of invitations note above.

At WWDC 22 Apple will unveil iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS, tvOS, and the next version of macOS.