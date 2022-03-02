Apple shares #AppleEvent hashflag on Twitter ahead of March event

What you need to know
- Apple's hashflag for the upcoming Apple Event has gone live on Twitter.
- The coloring is the same as the Apple logo in the Apple Event invite sent out earlier today.
- The event will kick off on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM PDT.
The upcoming Apple Event already has its hashflag on Twitter.
Earlier today, Apple announced that it will be hosting a special event on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. In order to add to the excitement, Apple has gotten its own hashflag when you use the hashtag #AppleEvent on Twitter. The hashflag is simply the Apple logo in the new style that is being used to market the upcoming event, which will kick off at 10:00 AM PDT.
If you want to check out the hashflag for yourself, head over to Twitter and type #AppleEvent.
In addition to the Twitter hashflag, the company has also created a new augmented reality experience for the event that you can check out on the iPhone or the iPad. You can head over to the Apple Events website to check that out as well.
A number of announcements are expected at the upcoming Apple Event, including a new generation of the iPhone SE with support for 5G, a new generation of the iPad Air, and at least one Mac. With an event titled "Peek Performance," the event invite has also launched a ton of discussion as to whether Apple is alluding to the next generation of Apple silicon, like the expected M2 processor, or if the company might even preview its rumored augmented reality headset.
Head over to Twitter to use the #AppleEvent hashtag and watch the new hashflag magically appear on your tweet!
