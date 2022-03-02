Apple's debuts AR Easter egg for its 'Peek Performance' March 8th event

What you need to know
- Apple has released an augmented reality experience for its upcoming event on March 8th.
- The company announced its upcoming event earlier today.
- The event will kick off on Tuesday, March 8th at 10:00 AM PDT.
As the company has done for a number of its events, Apple has released an augmented reality Easter Egg for its upcoming event "Peek Performance" event on Tuesday, March 8th.
Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, was the first to post the AR experience and, as Jos gets a head start in front of everyone, created the one with the most polish. The augmented reality experience plants the Apple logo for the upcoming "Peek Performance" event into your environment. The animation starts as an Apple logo before bursting forward with colorful layers of the logo.
If you want to try the AR experience for yourself, head over to the Apple Events website on your iPhone or iPad and tap on the logo at the top of the page. You can choose to check it out using either augmented reality or as an object contained on your screen.
Apple is expected to announce a range of new products at the event, including a new generation of the iPhone SE with 5G support, a new generation of the iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. With a name like "Peek Performance," many wonder if the company is alluding to the next generation of Apple silicon or a preview of Apple's rumored AR headset. We'll have to wait until Tuesday to find out.
You can check out the Apple Event augmented reality experience on the Apple Events website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
