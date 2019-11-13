Apple has shared a First Look Featurette for its Apple TV+ kids show Ghostwriter. The two-minute clip features a sneak peek behind the scenes of the new series and interviews with its young cast.

Not only can you hear the thoughts of some of the young cast, you'll get a glimpse at some of the production that goes into the creation of the various fictional characters that feature in the show. You'll also get to hear from VFX supervisor Daryl Shail and Executive Producer Andrew Orenstein. One of the most exciting features of the show is the fact that easter eggs are hidden in every single episode, which the producers hope will encourage kids to go back to the start and re-watch the series for a second time. Check it out!