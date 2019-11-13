What you need to know
- Apple has shared a First Look Featurette for Apple TV+ show Ghostwriter.
- It features a sneak peek at production and some cast interviews.
- Seven episodes of the series are available on Apple TV+.
Apple has shared a First Look Featurette for its Apple TV+ kids show Ghostwriter. The two-minute clip features a sneak peek behind the scenes of the new series and interviews with its young cast.
Not only can you hear the thoughts of some of the young cast, you'll get a glimpse at some of the production that goes into the creation of the various fictional characters that feature in the show. You'll also get to hear from VFX supervisor Daryl Shail and Executive Producer Andrew Orenstein. One of the most exciting features of the show is the fact that easter eggs are hidden in every single episode, which the producers hope will encourage kids to go back to the start and re-watch the series for a second time. Check it out!
Apple's about section for Ghostwriter states:
When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost's unfinished business. Armed with secret messages only they can see, the young heroes chase down the truth — and become friends in the process.
"Ghostwriter" is a re-imagining of Sesame Workshops' 1992 series. Each episode story arc is grouped around literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander.
The series stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez and Hannah Levinson, and is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.
Catch Ghostwriter now!
Apple TV+
Seven episodes of Ghostwriter are available now! As well as other shows including See, For All Mankind and The Morning Show.
Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
