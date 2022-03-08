What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new video highlighting the capabilities of the M1 Ultra chip.
- The M1 Ultra will debut in the new Mac Studio next week.
- Apple announced the new chip and more during its March 8 event.
Apple announced a whole new chip today and now it's shared a promo video highlighting the impact the M1 Ultra will have for creatives.
The latest flavor of Apple silicon is its best yet and M1 Ultra is going to give creative people a whole new level of performance for their demanding workflows. Apple showed a video of creative people and developers explaining their experiences with M1 Ultra during the big unveiling — and now it's available to stream all over again on YouTube.
If you missed it the first time or just want to relive the excitement on these people's faces, now you can check out the video below.
See how the all-new M1 Ultra is helping these six extraordinary developers change the game. The 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and 114 billion transistors are just a few of the reasons this chip is going to enable developers and other pro users alike to create incredible things.
The M1 Ultra will debut in the all-new Mac Studio but will also presumably make an appearance in a future Mac Pro, too. Apple teased such a machine during the big event but stopped short of announcing anything — saying that's something for another time.
There is little doubt that the new mca Studio will be the best Mac for demanding creatives and with prices starting at $1999, it isn't as costly as some might have featured, either. Despite its 20 CPU cores, 64GPU cores, and 32 Neural Engine cores!
