Apple announced a whole new chip today and now it's shared a promo video highlighting the impact the M1 Ultra will have for creatives.

The latest flavor of Apple silicon is its best yet and M1 Ultra is going to give creative people a whole new level of performance for their demanding workflows. Apple showed a video of creative people and developers explaining their experiences with M1 Ultra during the big unveiling — and now it's available to stream all over again on YouTube.

If you missed it the first time or just want to relive the excitement on these people's faces, now you can check out the video below.