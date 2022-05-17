What you need to know
- Apple has shared a handful of videos designed to help developers learn about App Store features.
- Each feature has a short description and a video to show how it works and what it can do.
- Developers can watch all five videos on the Apple Developer website right now.
Apple has today shared a number of new videos that are designed to help developers make the most of the App Store and the features that it offers.
Posted to the Apple Developer website, the new videos cover a variety of different aspects of the App Store including how to make use of in-app events as well as how offer codes for subscriptions work.
The App Store provides a wealth of tools, resources, and features you can use to help people discover and engage with your app or game. Check out a few of the latest videos we've put together to help you get the most out of your App Store product pages, in-app events, and subscriptions.
The full rundown of videos, all of which include a short explanation of what developers can expect, reads:
- Explore in-app events
- Create custom product pages
- Optimize your product page
- Discover custom offer codes for subscriptions
- Optimize subscriptions for success
All of the new videos are available to watch on Apple's developer website now and are worth checking out by developers both experienced and new to the platform. There are likely to be a handful of tidbits here that everyone could benefit from.
Developers looking to make the best of their apps and their businesses should definitely check out all of the videos — you never know what you could learn!
