Apple has announced a new schedule for the next round of developer sessions to help them learn about new features and have their questions answered.

The new sessions, which will run from February 15 through March 29, give developers the chance to learn about the latest App Store features including custom offer codes and in-app events, the announcement post says.

Connect with Apple experts through online sessions February 15 to March 29 to learn about the latest App Store features and get your questions answered. Find out how to create product pages that resonate best with the people you'd like to reach, provide great subscription experiences, distribute custom offer codes, and promote your in-app events. Register today if you're a member of the Apple Developer Program.

Developers can check out the full schedule and more on the Apple developer website right now.

Apple runs developer sessions like this to give them the chance to learn more about whatever new features have been added to the App Store of late. It also gives developers the chance to ask questions that need to be answered outside of the annual WWDC event.