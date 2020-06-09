We're less than two weeks away from the start of this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Between now and then, hang tight and enjoy the ride. Rumors, wish lists, and predictions from analysts and tech writers alike are incoming about Apple's newest hardware and software products.

The latest nugget comes from Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, who says Apple should purchase the DuckDuckGo search engine and end its long-standing agreement with Google. Sacconaghi, who just last week made a strong case for a sub-$250 Apple Watch, brings up some interesting points here. However, there are plenty of reasons to believe this will never happen.

Currently, Google pays Apple around $7-8 billion a year to be the default search engine on iOS. This payment isn't a lot, especially when you consider the market caps for both companies nears or exceeds $1 trillion each, depending on the week.

Nonetheless, this arrangement has been right for both companies, with the former remaining the No. 1 search engine in the world. At the same time, the latter can concentrate on doing other things in iOS and iPadOS. The agreement also means some rare harmony between the two competing tech giants, at least on this issue.

And yet, like Sacconaghi, I believe Apple could benefit, at least to a degree, by acquiring DuckDuckGo and thereby cutting ties to Google Search.

For one, Apple could likely get the No. 4 search engine in the U.S. for less than $ 1 billion. As Sacconaghi notes, this amounts to "less than a week's worth of cash flow."

Snatching DuckDuckGo would also allow Apple to reassert its privacy bona fides. The search engine, unlike Google, doesn't store personal content and keeps search information away from advertisers. No doubt, these are the central reasons users now perform over 1.8 billion searches per month using the engine.

And yet, I don't expect Apple to acquire DuckDuckGo because there are few significant reasons to do so.

First, I can't imagine anyone inside Apple feels now would be a great time to begin another battle against Google, especially with the world in a recession.

Then there's the issue of revenue, or lack thereof, in comparison with Apple.