Apple has been signing big Hollywood name after big Hollywood name to Apple TV+ since it launched back in 2019, and today's news seems to indicate the company is not stopping anytime soon.

According to a new report from Deadline, Apple has signed a first-look deal with Idris Elba. Under the deal, Elba will produce original series and films for Apple TV+ via his Green Door Pictures production company.

According to Deadline, Elba has been building up his production company over the last few years, releasing a number of projects to film, television, and even streaming services such as Quibi.

Elba, who broke through as Stringer Bell in The Wire, has been ramping up his production activities in recent years. He recently completed production on Ricky Staub's Concrete Cowboy, for which he and Green Door serve as executive producers, and produced comedy In The Long Run, which he created and stars in, for Sky as well as Elba vs Block for Quibi.

Deadline notes that Jay Hunt, who originally commissioned Elba's series Luther at the BBC is now the European content chief for Apple. It did not go far as to say if the relationship played a part in the deal.