Award-winning director Ridley Scott has reportedly signed a first-look television deal with Apple, according to a new report from Variety. The director's production company, Scott Free Productions, will develop global television projects for Apple TV+ with Scott and others serving as executive producers of each series.

"Under the multi-year deal, Scott Free will develop global TV projects for Apple TV Plus, with Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger, and Jordan Sheehan acting as executive producers on those projects."

Scott's production company has worked on a number of hit movies and television series over its 25-year history, including titles such as "Top Gun" and "The Good Wife".

"Scott Free, which Scott founded in 1995, has produced quite the list of successful films and TV series over the years, from "Top Gun" and "The Martian" on the film front, to "The Good Wife," "Man in the High Castle" and "The Terror" on the TV side of things. In its 25 year history, the company has earned over 100 Emmy nominations with 22 wins, and 28 Golden Globe nominations for its TV projects."

Scott has worked with Apple in the past. The director helmed the historic "1984" commercial in which Apple announced its biggest bet against IBM at the time, the Mac.

"Scott, who of course helmed Apple's famous "1984" commercial, is set to make his TV directorial debut on the HBO Max series "Raised by Wolves," and will serve as an EP on FX's series adaptation of Don Winslow's "Cartel" trilogy of novels."

This latest move is one of many that Apple has made to bring major players in Hollywood onto Apple TV+. Just yesterday it was reported that Sofia Coppola, award-winning director of "Lost in Translation", would be adapting Edith Wharton's novel "The Custom of the Country" for the streaming service.