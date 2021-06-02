Apple's Fortune 500 ranking is looking pretty positive thanks to its return to third place.

The Fortune 500 is a ranking of US companies based on their revenue. That's something Apple tends to excel at. With revenue of $275 billion, its easy to see why it's high on the list.

Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the U.S. and operate in the U.S. and file financial statements with a government agency. This includes private companies and cooperatives that file a 10-K or a comparable financial statement with a government agency, and mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators. It also includes companies that file with a government agency but are owned by private companies, domestic or foreign, that do not file such financial statements.

Apple's strong showing will likely continue as the company refreshes its Macs to support Apple silicon. The best Macs available today are all using Apple's chips and that will surely push new purchases and yet more revenue.

A new Measure Up initiative also sees companies ranked for their level of diversity, with 14 data points used to help create a score. Apple fared less well here, coming in at 188th place.

The Measure Up initiative aims to make diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) disclosure and performance a critical metric for successful businesses. For this analysis, we leverage Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) data to create a relative benchmark and identify the most progressive companies in diversity and minorities inclusion. Refinitiv Measure Up scores rank companies based on their disclosure and performance relative to the Fortune 500 companies. This assessment is initiated alongside the 2021 Fortune 500 companies and across Fortune 1000 company pages to track progress over time

Microsoft came out in the top spot in terms of diversity, followed by Target and The Gap. You can read more about the diversity ratings over on Fortune's website.