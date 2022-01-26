Brand Finance's Global 500 study for 2022 has found that Apple has retained its title as the world's most valuable brand ahead of Amazon and Google.

The new report says that Apple's brand value grew by some 35% in 2021, and is now worth a whopping $355.1 billion, the highest brand value that Brand Finance has ever recorded in its Global 500 ranking. Apple lead big tech rivals Amazon and Google, who finished second and third with valuations of $360 billion and $263 billion respectively.

"Apple commands an amazing level of brand loyalty, largely thanks to its reputation for quality and innovation," said David Haigh, Brand Finance's Chairman and CEO. "Decades of hard work put into perfecting the brand have seen Apple become a cultural phenomenon, which allows it to not only compete but thrive in a huge number of markets. With rumors abounding of its foray into electric vehicles and virtual reality, it seems it is ready for a new leap."

As the report preview notes, while Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 account for half of the company's sales, Apple has spread the love to other markets including iPad and Mac, as well as services like Apple Pay and Apple TV+.

Brand Finance further notes that Apple "knows the importance of being in tune with its customers for maintaining brand equity" and has "bolstered its credentials" on both the privacy and environment fronts, including greater App Store privacy transparency and its switch to 100% renewable energy, as well as its 2030 carbon neutrality pledge.

The news comes ahead of Apple's upcoming quarterly earnings report, scheduled for Thursday. Of 23 analysts recorded by Yahoo! Finance, earnings estimates for Apple's December quarter range from $111-122 billion, with an average of around $118 billion, which would be a new record for Apple.