Apple is giving the iPad some love with its latest update to the Apple Store app.

As reported by MacRumors, Apple has released an update to the Apple Store app for the iPad that brings a fresh design and an all-new sidebar. The update also makes it easier to add accessories when you are shopping for something like Apple's new iPad Pro.

Apple today updated its Apple Store app on the iPad to introduce a refreshed design that includes a new sidebar. The sidebar on the left side of the screen offers quick access to shopping, Today at Apple sessions, favorites, order history, and more. There are also buttons to shop by product so you can navigate to the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and other Apple device options more quickly. Apple says that this update also makes it easier to seamlessly add a keyboard or Apple Pencil when shopping for your iPad, and it also introduces support for virtual Today at Apple sessions.

As always, you can also use the Apple Store app to shop for Apple devices, check your order status, and find virtual sessions for training on the company's products and services.

You can download the latest version of the Apple Store app on the App Store now.