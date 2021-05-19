What you need to know
- Apple has released an update to the Apple Store app.
- The update adds a sidebar and more to the Apple Store app for iPad.
Apple is giving the iPad some love with its latest update to the Apple Store app.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has released an update to the Apple Store app for the iPad that brings a fresh design and an all-new sidebar. The update also makes it easier to add accessories when you are shopping for something like Apple's new iPad Pro.
Apple today updated its Apple Store app on the iPad to introduce a refreshed design that includes a new sidebar. The sidebar on the left side of the screen offers quick access to shopping, Today at Apple sessions, favorites, order history, and more.
There are also buttons to shop by product so you can navigate to the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and other Apple device options more quickly.
Apple says that this update also makes it easier to seamlessly add a keyboard or Apple Pencil when shopping for your iPad, and it also introduces support for virtual Today at Apple sessions.
As always, you can also use the Apple Store app to shop for Apple devices, check your order status, and find virtual sessions for training on the company's products and services.
The Apple Store app provides a more personal way to shop for the latest Apple products and accessories. Get recommendations based on the Apple products you already own. Find out which accessories are compatible with your devices. Easily upgrade to a new iPhone from your current one. Keep track of your orders wherever you go. And sign up for hands-on sessions in store. You can even use Apple Pay to check out from your iPhone when you visit a participating Apple Store.
You can download the latest version of the Apple Store app on the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
