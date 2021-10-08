It's happening! The Apple Store is now offline as everyone readies themselves for the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order madness to begin.

Set to become available to buy in-store next Friday, October 15, the new Apple Watch is going up for pre-order in just a matter of hours. While details on pricing and configuration options have been sparse, excitement is still high for the next big thing in Apple Watch.

Anyone visiting the online Apple Store right now will be told that they're early whether in a web browser or via the Apple Store app.

This year's Apple Watch refresh comes with larger 41mm and 45mm screen sizes as well as a reduced bezel across the board. That will allow for more information to be shown on-screen at any one time, resulting in special Apple Watch Series 7 watch faces being released. If you're a fan of new watch faces, you're going to need the new watch!