What you need to know
- Apple has taken its online store down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders.
- Pre-orders begin at 5:00 a.m. PDT.
It's happening! The Apple Store is now offline as everyone readies themselves for the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order madness to begin.
Set to become available to buy in-store next Friday, October 15, the new Apple Watch is going up for pre-order in just a matter of hours. While details on pricing and configuration options have been sparse, excitement is still high for the next big thing in Apple Watch.
Anyone visiting the online Apple Store right now will be told that they're early whether in a web browser or via the Apple Store app.
This year's Apple Watch refresh comes with larger 41mm and 45mm screen sizes as well as a reduced bezel across the board. That will allow for more information to be shown on-screen at any one time, resulting in special Apple Watch Series 7 watch faces being released. If you're a fan of new watch faces, you're going to need the new watch!
While information about the specific band and watch configurations has been notably absent from Apple so far, some information did leak yesterday so check that out to get a head start on pre-order planning.
We're also told that stock levels could be low right out of the gate so anyone wanting to make sure they can get their new watch on day one should probably make sure to be at the front of the line come 05:00. There's no telling how long the wait might be otherwise.
The new wearable will undoubtedly be the best Apple Watch the company has ever produced, with prices starting at $399 for a 41mm aluminum model. Prices then increase depending on cellular connectivity, case material, and screen size.
