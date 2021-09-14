Apple's online store has gone into its customary downtime ahead of the Apple event later today, where the company is expected to unveil the new iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3.

You can still access the site, but clicking on any buy links will take you to the usual holding screen that says:

Be right back. we're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone at the event later today. iPhone 13 won't bring many design changes but should see a new smaller notch, camera upgrades, and of course a new A15 processor.

Alongside this Apple is reportedly planning a huge Apple Watch design change with flatter, squarer edges, a new processor, and larger faces.

The company is also expected to unveil new third-generation AirPods with a redesign akin to AirPods Pro, currently Apple's best true wireless earbuds.

Apple also still have a new iPad mini 6 and new iPad in the works, as well as a mini-LED MacBook Pro. It has been suggested Apple could also debut its new cheaper iPad later today too.

Apple's California streaming event will take place at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET on Tuesday, September 14.

The company is expected to make its new iPhone available to pre-order at the end of this week, with sales in stores beginning the following week.