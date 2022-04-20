What you need to know
- Apple Store workers in Atlanta, Georgia have filed to unionize.
- They become the first in the United States to file for a union election.
- Apple Store workers in New York City are also organizing to potentially call for a union vote.
New York City isn't the only place that Apple Store workers are looking to unionize.
As reported by Bloomberg Law, workers at an Apple Store in Atlanta, Georgia became the first in the United States to file for a union election. The group, which included 107 employees of the Apple Store in the Cumberland Mall, filed the petition with the National Labor Relations Board after it reached the 70% in-favor threshold.
Derrick Bowles, an employee at the Cumberland Apple Store and member of the organizing committee, said that they decided to organize now because "we simply see momentum swinging the way of workers."
"Right now, I think, is the right time because we simply see momentum swinging the way of workers. As we sat back and re-evaluated, what we realized is that we love being at Apple—and leaving Apple, that's not something any of us wants to do. But improving it is something we wanted to do."
An election for unionization has been proposed to take place between May 5th and 7th. If formed, the group would be called the Apple Workers Union. They are currently demanding a base salary increase to $28 per hour as well as increased raises and larger profit sharing that matches the company's benefits for corporate employees.
In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said that the company is "pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full-time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits."
The news follows that of another organizing effort occurring with Apple Store employees at the company's flagship location in Grand Central Station, New York City. While that group has not filed formally for unionization yet, they are organizing toward such a move.
