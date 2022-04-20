New York City isn't the only place that Apple Store workers are looking to unionize.

As reported by Bloomberg Law, workers at an Apple Store in Atlanta, Georgia became the first in the United States to file for a union election. The group, which included 107 employees of the Apple Store in the Cumberland Mall, filed the petition with the National Labor Relations Board after it reached the 70% in-favor threshold.

Derrick Bowles, an employee at the Cumberland Apple Store and member of the organizing committee, said that they decided to organize now because "we simply see momentum swinging the way of workers."