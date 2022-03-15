Apple Stores can now update the firmware on second-generation AirPods for the first time. The AirPods join the AirPods Pro as being compatible with Apple's AirPods Firmware Updater diagnostic tool.

The tool's new trick was shared with Apple Store teams via an internal memo seen by MacRumors and while the second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro are now supported, there is no sign of support for the third-generation AirPods or the more costly AirPods Max.

The tool is designed to give Apple Stores a way to manually update AirPods when required.

The tool allows technicians with access to Apple Service Toolkit 2 to install the latest firmware on a customer's AirPods in certain scenarios, such as if the customer's left or right AirPod failed to update or the customer is using a non-iOS companion device.

Owners of AirPods are not able to force manual updates of their own AirPods and a visit to an Apple Store is needed if something goes awry. That's something that is a real downside for Apple's earbuds and headphones, although tools like the AirPods Firmware Updater at least mean that stores and technicians have the equipment needed in order to help.