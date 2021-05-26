It was first dicovered that the new bands were in Apple Stores yesterday. The bands were announced a couple of weeks ago on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT).

Since the introduction of Apple Watch Pride Edition in 2016, Apple's unique Pride bands have been a visible illustration of the ways in which the company stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Today, on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Apple debuts a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band and dynamic watch face, both of which incorporate a broader set of colors inspired by multiple Pride flags that have represented the diverse LGBTQ+ community throughout its rich history. Recognizing that inclusion and equity are core goals of the LGBTQ+ movement, and that diverse and multiracial activists have been at the heart of this community from the start, this year's offering honors that history as well as the work still ahead.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop artfully weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags to represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations. Black and brown symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. The unique band features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, designed for ultracomfort without buckles or clasps. To ensure the best fit, customers can choose from 12 available lengths of the Braided Solo Loop.