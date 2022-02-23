Apple Stores may drop employee mask mandate in two weeks

Yesterday, it was reported that Apple Stores across the United States were dropping their mask mandates for customers. Now, it appears that it may do the same for its employees.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is at least considering the possibility of removing its mask mandate for Apple Store employees "in as early as two weeks."

Hearing Apple is considering dropping the mandate for retail employees too in as early as two weeks. https://t.co/YdwMFazuOp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 23, 2022

Yesterday's report, which said that Apple is going to drop its mask requirement for customers, mentioned that the employee requirement would remain. Today - not so much! Of course, those who still wish to wear a mask in the stores can and Apple says that it will continue to provide masks for both employees and customers.

The company announced the changes this week to employees at eligible stores and has updated its website to reflect which locations are no longer requiring masks. Apple, however, will continue to recommend that customers wear masks and will provide them upon request. Apple retail workers will still be required to wear masks, employees say. The change in mask policy applies to stores in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and others that have ended mandates. Customers must wear masks in stores in the few states with stricter guidelines, such as Hawaii. Apple's locations in New York have also made masks optional for customers who are fully vaccinated.

This is the company's latest news to roll out that indicates a positive outlook on the future of the pandemic. Hopefully, the mask mandate never has to return.