Apple Stores may drop employee mask mandate in two weeks

What you need to know
- Apple may be dropping its mask requirement for Apple Store employees.
- Most Apple Stores in the United States are dropping their mask requirement for customers.
- Employees and customers will still have the option to request a mask.
Yesterday, it was reported that Apple Stores across the United States were dropping their mask mandates for customers. Now, it appears that it may do the same for its employees.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is at least considering the possibility of removing its mask mandate for Apple Store employees "in as early as two weeks."
Hearing Apple is considering dropping the mandate for retail employees too in as early as two weeks.
Yesterday's report, which said that Apple is going to drop its mask requirement for customers, mentioned that the employee requirement would remain. Today - not so much! Of course, those who still wish to wear a mask in the stores can and Apple says that it will continue to provide masks for both employees and customers.
The company announced the changes this week to employees at eligible stores and has updated its website to reflect which locations are no longer requiring masks. Apple, however, will continue to recommend that customers wear masks and will provide them upon request. Apple retail workers will still be required to wear masks, employees say.
The change in mask policy applies to stores in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and others that have ended mandates. Customers must wear masks in stores in the few states with stricter guidelines, such as Hawaii. Apple's locations in New York have also made masks optional for customers who are fully vaccinated.
This is the company's latest news to roll out that indicates a positive outlook on the future of the pandemic. Hopefully, the mask mandate never has to return.
Apple has released the fourth public beta of macOS Monterey 12.3
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Clear your Mac's desktop of apps and reopen them when needed with Later
Need to clear your desktop in a flash but don't want to lose where all of your windows were? You need Later, a new macOS app that's available to download today.
Review: Pela's cases protect your iPhone while helping the environment
A lot of brands claim that its products are "environmentally friendly," but Pela's phone cases are the only ones that are 100% compostable. So yes, you can protect your iPhone while reducing your carbon footprint.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro Max with our favorite cases
Still rocking an iPhone 11 Pro Max? Here are the best cases around to keep your investment safe and sound.