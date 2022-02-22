Apple is dropping its in-store mask mandate at most of its retail locations in the United States.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company has dropped its requirement for customers to wear a mask in most of its Apple Stores in the country.

According to the company's announcement, it is making the change due to the drop in COVID cases as well as changes in local mandates. Apple Store employees will still be required to wear masks and customers who request a mask will be offered one.

The company announced the changes this week to employees at eligible stores and has updated its website to reflect which locations are no longer requiring masks. Apple, however, will continue to recommend that customers wear masks and will provide them upon request. Apple retail workers will still be required to wear masks, employees say. The change in mask policy applies to stores in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and others that have ended mandates. Customers must wear masks in stores in the few states with stricter guidelines, such as Hawaii. Apple's locations in New York have also made masks optional for customers who are fully vaccinated.

In another attempted return to normalcy, Apple is apparently also looking to begin bringing back its in-store classes. While some stores will see classes return this week, most are planning for them to resume in March.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also is planning to resume in-store classes, called Today at Apple, at several locations across the country. Classes offer tips on using the company's devices and software. Some stores will see classes return as early as this week, while many stores are targeting March for classes to begin again.

Apple has been making attempts to return to normal and rolling them back over the last year. Hopefully, the pandemic will allow these changes to stay permanent this time.