Apple has struck a multi-year deal with Skydance Animation to release several films including Luck and Spellbound.

From the LA Times:

Apple has made a deal to release movies produced by Skydance Animation, the Skydance Media unit run by former Pixar and Walt Disney Animation head John Lasseter, the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant said Wednesday. As part of "an expansive multi-year partnership" with Skydance Animation, Apple will release upcoming movies "Luck" and "Spellbound," as well as a series titled "The Search for WondLa," based on the children's fantasy book series by Tony DiTerlizzi. The pact will include several more series and films to be announced, the company said in a statement.

It was previously reported Apple was in talks to buy both of those titles in a deal last year. The move should prove fruitful for Apple as it looks to expand its content for young adults and children, but the move may not be without controversy. From the report on Lasseter: